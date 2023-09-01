HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who attacked a victim at a Brandon 7-Eleven gas station was arrested Friday by detectives.

Jose Cruz Tapia, 33, was caught on a security camera entering the gas station on Brandon Boulevard in the early hours on Thursday.

Cruz Tapia grabbed the victim’s throat and forced the woman to open the cash register. He was carrying a box cutter-type knife.

The suspect faces several charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed false imprisonment, robbery with a deadly weapon of less than $750, tampering with a witness, and tampering with physical evidence.

“I know everyone at teamHCSO was working vigorously to apprehend this dangerous criminal after seeing the surveillance feed,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I am proud of the swift actions of our detectives to track down this subject and place him behind bars. We hope the woman who was attacked can begin healing, knowing this man can no longer hurt her.”

The investigation remains ongoing.