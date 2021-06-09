‘Kitten season’ in full swing, Hillsborough Pet Resource Center seeking foster parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is looking for foster parents, especially for felines, during what is commonly known as “kitten season.”

The “season” refers to breeding season which, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, occurs in warm months.

According to the county, the PRC is currently over double its capacity for cats.

While dogs and adult cats are also available to foster, the county notes kittens are often more work, because, if young, they may need to be fed with a bottle or dropper frequently.

Foster pets are kept in a less-stressful environment with more socialization and are often adopted by their foster family or someone who knows the family. Behavioral notes from a foster parent are helpful if someone else adopts the pet.

Help for new foster families is available through the PRC.

To foster an animal, you must be willing to take on a pet who is too sick or young for adoption, be at least 18 years old and have the time, commitment and love to benefit the cat or dog.

The county states all foster pets are up-to-date on shots and medical treatments.

To foster an animal, contact FosterPets@HCFLGov.net or call 813-272-1157.