Kitten rescued in Tampa after being rescued by 8-year-old boy

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – An 8-year-old boy is being called a hero after saving a 9-week-old kitten.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said in a Facebook post, a boy named Julien brought the kitten to the Humane Society after finding it in Midtown with what appears to be severe burns from a car engine.

The kitten is currently recovering and has been named Julien in honor of the young boy.

The cat will available for adoption as soon as he gets healthy.

The humane society recommends as cooler weather nears to bang on your car hood before starting the engine to get stray cats trying to stay warm to move.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss