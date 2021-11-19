Kitten rescued in Tampa after being rescued by 8-year-old boy

TAMPA (WFLA) – An 8-year-old boy is being called a hero after saving a 9-week-old kitten.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said in a Facebook post, a boy named Julien brought the kitten to the Humane Society after finding it in Midtown with what appears to be severe burns from a car engine.

The kitten is currently recovering and has been named Julien in honor of the young boy.

The cat will available for adoption as soon as he gets healthy.

The humane society recommends as cooler weather nears to bang on your car hood before starting the engine to get stray cats trying to stay warm to move.