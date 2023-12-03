HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A tiny kitten was rescued by two deputies after a citizen found the cat trapped in a storm drain in Town N’ Country.

On Sunday, the deputies were able to open the heavy storm drain and coax the kitten out.

They also cleaned up the kitten, who was covered in dirt and grime from the entrapment.

The department shared the feel-good story on their Facebook writing, “Leave a comment below thanking our deputies for their commitment to serving and protecting even the smallest and furriest members of our community.”