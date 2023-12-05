TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Your donations on News Channel 8’s Kindness Day could put a smile on teachers’ faces this holiday season. You can drop off school supplies at News Channel 8’s visitor parking lot located at 200 South Parker Street in Tampa on Friday. Dec. 8 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillsborough Education Foundation is one of the five selected charities you can support on News Channel 8’s Kindness Day.

Here’s a list of some items they collect for teachers:

Pencils

Paper

Scissors

Calculators

Backpacks

Erasers

Glue sticks

Rulers

Classroom decorations

A recent survey shows most public school teachers spend nearly $700 of their own money on school supplies every year.

“We just don’t think that’s right,” Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Interim CEO Anna Corman said. “We don’t think that any teacher should have to pay out of their own pocket- especially since teachers aren’t paid what they should be paid, unfortunately. So this is a way that we can support teachers to make sure that they don’t have to do that and their students have what they need to be successful.”

If you can’t make it to the donation site, you can also purchase items for the organization through this link to their Amazon Wish List.

The supplies will go into the non-profit’s ‘Teaching Tools Resource Center’ in Tampa.

Teachers can pick up hundreds of dollars worth of supplies up to four times a year.

8 On Your Side is also collecting new toys for Toys for Tots, new teddy bears for the Tampa Rough Riders, and non-perishable food for Feeding Tampa Bay on Friday. You can also donate blood for OneBlood. There will be two Big Red Buses on-site to accept blood donations.

If you stop by with a donation, you’ll receive a goodie bag. It includes a Tampa Bay Buccaneers t-shirt, a Chick-fil-A gift card, a Florida Strawberry Festival ticket, and more.