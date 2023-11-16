HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Hundreds of Hillsborough County parents rushed to Clair Mel Elementary and Dowdell Middle Magnet School after learning three people were shot near the campuses.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 10:40 Thursday morning. One man was killed and two other men were transported to the Tampa General Hospital.

Parents tell 8 On Your Side they received an alert that the schools were on lock-in due to the incident. They were later told students would be released from school early.

“It’s very worrisome because you never know it could hit any kid, it could go through a window, it could go through a wall,” said Jackeline Neal.

A student at Dowdell Middle shares it was a scary experience.

“Me and my classmates were in the closet for like an hour,” Miguel said. “I’ve never had a real lockdown,” he added.

One parent who picked up her child at Clair Mel Elementary says students were visibly upset.

“Kids were coming out crying, they said they heard the shooting,” said Yesenia Amaro.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.