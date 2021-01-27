LIVE NOW /
Kids under 5, can get free admission for Busch Gardens, SeaWorld all year

Hillsborough County

(WFLA Photo)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Families looking for fun can get free admission for their little ones with a 2021 Preschool Card for Busch Gardens and SeaWorld.

With the pass, children ages 5 and younger get free admission to the theme parks as well as the Adventure Island and Aquatica Orlando water parks through Dec. 31.

The pass is only available to Florida residents for a limited time. To get the pass, parents must register online in advance by February 3. The pass must be redeemed at the park by February 28.

The pass does not come with blackout dates. Parking and admission to separately ticketed events are not included, according to Busch Gardens and Seaworld.

Busch Gardens has a few upcoming events, including Elmo’s Birthday Celebration, which runs Jan. 30 through Feb. 3.

