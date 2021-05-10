Kidnapping suspect on run after victim escapes, Hillsborough deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say is on the run after beating and kidnapping a victim who was eventually able to escape at a gas station.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Cody Jackson, got into a fight with the victim around 11 a.m. Sunday at a home on King Charles Circle in Seffner. At one point, deputies say Jackson grabbed a piece of wood and hit the victim on the head, causing serious injuries.

Jackson is accused of forcing the victim into a 2003 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse and later tying the victim’s ankles and wrists with extension cords.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson drove with the victim into Citrus County and then stopped at a Citgo gas station in Inverness. Deputies say the victim was able to break free and ask for help while Jackson was inside the store.

When he noticed the victim escaped, deputies say Jackson left the scene. The Eclipse was found near the intersection of US-41 North and Sunset Lane in Tampa.

Deputies say the victim is being treated at Citrus Memorial Hospital. They did not say how severe the injuries are.

“This man’s actions are reprehensible. He was threatening this victim’s life and it could have ended in tragedy had the victim not managed to escape just in time,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Deputies say the attack was targeted but are warning anyone who sees Jackson to stay away.

“Given Jackson’s violent behavior, we are urging anyone who comes in contact with him to please call us immediately,” Sheriff Chronister said. “Please do not engage with the suspect, for he may be armed with a weapon.”

Jackson is described as 5’9″ and 165 pounds with several tattoos, including one on his stomach that says “Pure Bred.”

Anyone with information on Jackson’s location is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.