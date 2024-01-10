TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and fleeing from troopers on Interstate-4 on Tuesday.

At around 2 p.m., a witness reported seeing a woman “yelling for help and trying to exit” a westbound Kia sedan near the Polk-Hillsborough county line, according to FHP. When troopers tried to pull over the car, the driver sped away.

A chase ensued, with the fleeing driver leading troopers on and off the interstate “several times.” The car went the wrong way in the eastbound lanes “for a brief period,” troopers said.

They eventually lost sight of the car when it exited onto US-92. It was later found abandoned at the Hard Rock Casino.

Surveillance photo of the suspect, nicknamed “Cash.” (Florida Highway Patrol)

The passenger, identified as a 27-year-old Orlando woman, was found at a gas station at US-92 and Orient Road. She had non-life threatening injuries as “a result of … being battered” by the driver, according to FHP.

The woman told troopers that the suspect was driving her car when an argument over money ensued and became physical. The suspect, who goes by the nickname “Cash,” was picked up by another driver after dropping her off, according to FHP.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect and knows his location is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.