Kevin Hart coming to Tampa with first tour in 4 years

TAMPA (WFLA) – Comedian Kevin Hart is going back on tour for the first time in over four years.

“The Reality Check Tour” will make a stop at AMALIE Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour.

Hart says he’s “hype” to go back on tour.

“There is nothing better than making people laugh. I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” he said. “I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night.”

This is a phone-free event, meaning guests can’t use their phone in the performance space.

When guests get there, their phones will be put in individual, locked pouches that will be re-opened at the end of the event. Guests will hang on to their locked phone pouches at all times during the performance and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and you can get them here.