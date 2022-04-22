TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kenny Chesney will kick off his “Here and Now” tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday after years of delays.

After being postponed twice in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer and acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Peace will take to the stage.

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” the singer said in a statement on his website.

Chesney will play 21 stadium concerts on the tour, including two at New England’s Gillette Stadium.

Those who purchased tickets for previous dates will be honored in their original seats at each stadium, according to Chesney’s website.

Tickets for the concert at Raymond James Stadium are still available via TicketMaster. Tickets to the concert will be accessible by mobile device. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The south parking lots of the stadium will open at 10 a.m., with the north lots to open at 2 p.m. Gates to the show open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m.

All full list of policies inside the stadium can be found here.

This story will be updated. Check back later this afternoon for more information.