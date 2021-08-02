Keith Davis admits guilt, accepts life in prison in 2016 murder of Tampa Hospice nurse

TAMPA (WFLA) – The suspect in a 2016 murder of a Hospice nurse in Tampa has admitted guilt and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, the state was prepared to seek the death penalty against Keith Davis, 47, during his first-degree murder trial that had been set to begin Aug. 4.

By accepting an offer from the State to plead guilty and accept responsibility for his crime, Davis will receive a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The State Attorney’s Office says Davis admitted to investigators that on Dec. 11, 2016, he went to William McGoff’s house with plans to rob him.

But what Davis did was far more than a robbery. Autopsy results showed that McGoff was restrained, stabbed, and tortured for at least an hour—and possibly longer—before finally succumbing to his wounds.

Davis then took several valuables from McGoff’s home, including McGoff’s car, and fled the state. After a five-day manhunt, investigators tracked Davis down and captured him in a small town near the Louisiana-Texas border.

Davis was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, armed robbery, and grand theft motor vehicle.

“Leslie was a wonderful man, who dedicated his life to helping others. That great legacy should not be erased by the terrible way his life ended. We’ve now been able to guarantee justice for him, and no appeals or technicalities will ever be able to take that away,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said. “Our entire community can rest easier knowing this killer will be behind bars until the day he dies.”