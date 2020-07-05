Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful still hosts ‘After the Fireworks’ cleanup despite no firework shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite major firework shows across the bay area being canceled this Fourth of July, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) still held true to their annual After the Fireworks cleanup.

This year was different than year’s past due to COVID-19. Instead of having more than 100 volunteers, which is what KTBB normally sees for this event, they decided to scale it back.

“Normally we have 100 to 150 people out here. But we decided this year to keep it to 40,” said Alan Donn with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

Brianna Phillips was one of the volunteers on Sunday morning at Cypress Point Park. She still found tons of trash even without the typical firework crowds.

Phillips told 8 On Your Side it was frustrating to see all of the trash and debris everyone was picking up.

“You have trash cans lining the entire beach, so the idea there wasn’t anything accessible, there is no excuse for it,” Phillips said.

The next major cleanup is scheduled for September as a part of the International Coastal Cleanup. Right now, KTBB has not made any decisions about that cleanup event.

