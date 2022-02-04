Kane Brown announces ‘Blessed & Free Tour’ stop in Tampa

Kane Brown performs “Heaven South” at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Award-winning country singer Kane Brown is coming to Tampa! The singer announced added stops to his nationwide Blessed & Free Tour which kicks off in Chattanooga, TN on May 7.

The tour will visit every NBA basketball arena making Brown the first country artist to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour. Following Brown’s hometown venue in Chattanooga, the next leg of the Blessed & Free tour will head to Alabama, then Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

Tampa will host the singer at Amalie Arena on Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. To get tickets of your own, visit kanebrownlive.com for Brown’s pre-sale which starts on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Blessed & Free will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at kanebrownmusic.com.

For a full list of tour dates, and additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information, visit kanebrownmusic.com.