TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said a juvenile was hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Police said three people exchanged gunfire at the Columbus Court Apartments after an argument.

A juvenile, who was standing in the doorway of his apartment, was struck by one of the rounds.

He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police did not give any information about a suspect or suspects in the case.

The juvenile’s identity is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.