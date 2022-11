HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A juvenile was shot and killed in Seffner on Friday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deadly shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Brower Drive.

Deputies said they found the juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took them to a hospital. The victim later died due to their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.