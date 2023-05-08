TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After 6 years, jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Tampa in the trial of Devon Arthurs, the former neo-Nazi who is accused of killing his two roommates.

According to court documents, 60 jurors have been requested.

Police found Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuck both shot to death in their apartment at the Hamptons of Tampa Palms in 2017.

Arthurs was 18 at the time.

After his arrest, Arthurs told detectives he murdered his roommates because they disrespected his Muslim faith.

But the discovery of the bodies led investigators to find other troubling evidence: several weapons, boxes of ammo, explosive material to make bombs, and even radioactive material.

Arthurs told detectives he saved thousands of lives by killing his roommates because he said they were planning terrorist attacks in the US.

“Nothing had been constructed yet, but this is clearly stuff lined up for the explosives there,” Arthurs explained to a detective.

“So that was the purpose of these items?”, the detective asked.

“Yes absolutely,” Arthurs responded. “That was the entire purpose of them.”

“You guys don’t build model rockets and set them off in the back and shoot them in the back or fireworks for 4th of July?” the detective asked. “Nothing like that?”

“No, none of that,” Arthurs responded. “It’s all there specifically to kill people.”

He told Tampa police he was once a senior member of a neo-Nazi group that takes pride in violence and hate against minorities.

It’s a group the FBI has since cracked down on.

“These neo-Nazis called their group ‘Atomwoffen,’ which is the German phrase for ‘atomic weapon,’ said Brian Moran who served as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington at the time. “They vowed to accelerate the collapse of civilization using violence, mass murder, hate, and threat.”

Arthurs was admitted to a facility in the state for competency restoration training after a doctor diagnosed him with autism, schizophrenia, and attention deficit disorder, but it was ruled last year that he is competent to proceed to trial.

The jury trial is expected to continue through May 19.