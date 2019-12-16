Jury selection for triple murder suspect starts Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jury selection will begin on Monday morning for a high profile murder case in Hillsborough County.

Xavier Whitehead is accused of murdering three people last year and then burning down their mobile home hours after they were killed to cover it up.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies were dispatched to a mobile home fire in the 6200 block of 16th Avenue South on Nov. 15, 2018.

Firefighters found three people dead, Xavier Greene, 28, Derek Archie, 29, and Haley Stone, 20.

The medical examiner later determined that they had all died from upper body trauma.

Surveillance video captured three suspects leaving a white Nissan Altima at the home.

The cameras also captured a gray Infiniti at the home shortly after. Detectives say this video shows Whitehead carrying a gas can moments before the fire was set.

Whitehead is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, armed burglary, robbery, arson first-degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Rickey Wilkerson, 24. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Rickey Wilkerson, 24, is also charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed burglary of a dwelling and robbery with a firearm.

Wilkerson’s trial is set for a later date.

