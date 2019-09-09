Jury selection begins for man accused of killing 9-year-old

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) –Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of Granville Richey who is accused of killing 9-year-old Felecia Williams in 2014.

Police say Felecia disappeared on May 16, 2014 after leaving her home with a family friend and going to an apartment in Temple Terrace where she met Richie.

Investigators found her body the next day on the east side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

In late summer 2014, Ritchie was charged with murder, sexual battery, and child abuse.

According to a Tampa Bay Times article, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, which will be the first death penalty case in Hillsborough County due to a new state law in which a unanimous decision must be reached if the jury recommends death.

LATEST STORIES: