Juneteenth celebrated at downtown Tampa march, rally

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the wake of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice, there are renewed calls on this Juneteenth to make the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States 155 years ago a national holiday.

“It’s part of American history and actually I think it would be great to see all of us celebrate Juneteenth,” Alicia Davis told 8 On Your Side.

Davis brought her children to a march for peace, justice and reform organized by the Tampa chapter of the first historically Black fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, and community partners.

“I do think Juneteenth should be recognized as a national holiday,” said Kaseem Mabry, the president of the Tampa chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

The march on Friday afternoon began at Joe Chillura Park outside the courthouse and ended in Lykes Gaslight Park where several speakers addressed the crowd.

Mayor Jane Castor read a proclamation recognizing the celebration of Juneteenth in the City of Tampa.

“There is still oppression and there is still discrimination in all corners of our nation and it is our job here in Tampa to ensure once again that we work together towards a better Tampa,” the mayor said at the end of her remarks.

On June 19th, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued d the Emancipation Proclamation, Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army galloped into Galveston, Texas to deliver news to the last enslaved people that they were free.

The following year a commemoration began to honor that day known as Juneteenth.

In addition to celebrating Juneteenth, Mabry told 8 On Your Side the purpose of the march and rally Friday was to continue the conversations on police reform and civil liberties that have been themes at recent protests in Tampa Bay following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“I think this moment will continue discussion that have been ongoing and raise the visibility for what’s been going on for a long time the hope is that the discussions can lead to more engagement from our leaders and legislators to help move things forward as far as race relations,” Mabry said.

