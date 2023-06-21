TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida administrative law judge issued a ruling favorable for local dog bar owners after a months-long dispute with the Florida Department of Health.

Judge Lynne Quimby-Pennock issued a 29-page ruling that stated in part that the health department had not evenly applied a rule to Pup’s Pub in Tampa while they had previously permitted the bar to allow dogs inside with the agreement that the bar would not serve food, which the owners say they have abided by.

“We did everything we were supposed to do. We followed the playbook,” Owner Alex Wright said.

Wright and his wife Sheila opened another location in Orlando in addition to Tampa. They say they obtained proper permitting from the health departments, but were later cited for having dogs in bar service areas.

The judge found that the health department did not evenly apply rules to Pup’s Pub after previously approving their ability to have dogs in the establishment, and cited examples of other dog bars that had also been approved under similar agreements throughout Florida.

“I think definitely a weight off our shoulders. Just the entire time as hard as it was to carry that weight and put on a face, we stayed positive through and through and just to be on the other side of it with a positive outcome is really fantastic,” said Sheila.

The parties now have 30 days to reach a settlement or the judge will step in. The Florida Department of Health declined to comment on this reporting, citing the ongoing litigation.