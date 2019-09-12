Judge hopes to begin opening statements in case of man accused of killing 9-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jury selection could conclude Thursday in the trial of Granville Ritchie, the man accused of killing 9-year-old Felecia Williams in 2014.

That means opening statements could get underway Thursday afternoon, Judge Michelle Sisco indicated in court.

Investigators said Williams disappeared on May 16, 2014, after leaving her home with a family friend and going to an apartment in Temple Terrace. That’s where she met Ritchie.

Detectives found her body the next day on the east side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

In late summer 2014, Ritchie was charged with murder, sexual battery and child abuse.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, which will be the first death penalty case in Hillsborough County due to a new state law in which a unanimous decision must be reached if the jury recommends death.

Potential jurors were asked about their thoughts on the death penalty during jury selection.

