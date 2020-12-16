Judge dismisses lawsuit against Hillsborough Co. Schools mask policy

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools students must continue to wear masks in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Martha Cook dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents who opposed the district’s mandate.

The district enacted the mandate prior to schools reopening on July 23 requiring “all children attending school in person to wear face coverings at all times while on campus where social distancing is not possible.”

The group of parents filed the lawsuit on Aug. 17, stating the district’s reopening plan “violates their purported ‘fundamental right’ to a free public education, creates a separate and unequal education system by offering virtual learning, violates the right to privacy, interferes with the parental right to determine medical treatment for their child, treats different classes of students differently, and deprives students of due process.”

