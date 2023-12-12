TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge denied bond for 14-year-old Kayden Abney, who faces murder charges for the death of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel in Ybor City on Oct. 29.

Prosecutors argued that Abney carelessly shot into a crowd of innocent people in an attempt to get revenge from another Ybor City mass shooting suspect named Tyrell Phillips whose being charged with the murder of 14-year-old Elijah Wilson.

During Abney’s detention hearing, prosecutors showed new witness cellphone video from the night of the shooting. Police say the dispute was between members of a group called No Hesitation Committee (NHC) and members of K4K, a group out of Town N Country.

Detectives testified that Abney is a member of NHC and that the organization had ongoing issues with members of K4K. According to prosecutors, the conflict erupted because the two groups who weren’t expecting to run into each other.

Tampa police detective Joshua Kennedy testified that Abney was captured on a street camera firing several rounds. He said the investigation revealed the 14-year-old fired a 9-milimeter Glock, which is consistent with the weapon that killed Harrison.

Also shown in court was an interview between detectives and Abney from last week, where he apologized for Boonstoppel’s death.

Abney’s defense attorney said that the 14-year-old suspect is facing mental health issues that require him to take medication. He is expected back in court in January.

Tampa police believe there were additional shooters involved in the Ybor City mass shooting that have yet to be arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.