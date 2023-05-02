TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jonas Brothers are taking over Tampa.

Five Albums. One Night — That’s the theme for the trio’s tour making a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Thursday, Oct. 12. The group is also making stops in Orlando’s Amway Center and Miami’s Hard Rock Live center.

“It’s official,” the brothers wrote in a Twitter announcement. “Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let’s go!”

The Jonas Brothers are using Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” system which “helps artists get more of their tickets into the hands of fans who want to go to the show, not buyers looking to resell them.”

According to Ticketmaster’s website, Verified Fan uses a “registration system to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets for profit. And while it doesn’t guarantee that all Verified Fans will get tickets, it does significantly block bots and professional resellers from competing against fans for tickets during the sale.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.