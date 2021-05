TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road this summer!

The trio announced Wednesday the dates for their upcoming “Remember This” tour which will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce…. WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th! #RememberThisTour https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/EwEqq0ei1h — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

The Jo Bros have included a stop in Tampa at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 16.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, May 27.