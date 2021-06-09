Johns Hopkins Medicine to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all personnel

TAMPA (WFLA) – John Hopkins Medicine has issued a new policy requiring clinical and non-clinical personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1, 2021.

The policy applies to faculty, staff, temporary staff, students, postdoctoral fellows, house staff, providers, volunteers, and vendors at all Johns Hopkins Medicine locations.

“Every person who is vaccinated helps to bring an end to this pandemic,” says Paul Rothman, M.D., Dean of the medical faculty for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Chief Executive Officer of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Since Johns Hopkins Medicine first offered the COVID-19 vaccine to our personnel in December 2020, we know that more than three-quarters of our clinically facing staff have been vaccinated. To avoid a rise in viral transmission as restrictions are lifted, we need as many people vaccinated as possible.”

All Johns Hopkins Medicine personnel impacted by this policy will be given access to a portal where they can securely submit documentation indicating their vaccination status, or where they can request an exemption for religious or medical reasons.

Vaccinations are not currently required for patients being treated at Johns Hopkins Medicine; however, all community members are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Johns Hopkins Medicine will continue to require clinical staff to wear appropriate personal protective equipment, and patients will continue to be required to wear face coverings inside Johns Hopkins Medicine buildings.