TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Twelve-time Grammy-winning musician John Legend will be performing in Tampa this coming October.

According to a Monday release, Legend will be making a stop at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa for his “An Evening with John Legend” tour.

Legend’s Tampa concert will be at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Tickets for the performance will be available starting this Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can also get venue presale tickets Wednesday at 10 a.m.

To get more information on how to purchase a ticket, via seminolehardrocktampa.com and Ticketmaster. You can also learn more about presale on Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s social media pages.