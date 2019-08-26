John Jonchuck & attorneys push for new trial in daughter’s murder

TAMPA (WFLA) – John Jonchuck walked into court wearing an inmate suit and sporting a short haircut, four months after a jury found him guilty of his daughter’s murder.

After sitting through a month-long trial back in April, Jonchuck and his attorneys believe he deserves a second trial, claiming the first trial wasn’t fair.

“The state introduced a number of inflammatory statements that were not supported by the evidence,” said Defense Attorney Jessica Manuele.

Jonchuck was convicted of First Degree Murder by a jury in the death of his 5-year old daughter, Phoebe.

He was accused of throwing her off the Dick Misner bridge in 2015.

Jonchuck’s defense team argued he was insane at the time, saying Jonchuck said voices made him do it. After four weeks of testimony and expert witnesses, the jury found Jonchuck was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Much of Monday’s hearing focused on evidence presented during the original trial, some, the defense argues the jury should not have heard and wasn’t relevant to this case.

The case will reconvene Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The judge will submit a decision via a written statement.