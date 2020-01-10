Breaking News
Jogger killed by driver on Bayshore Blvd. identified as Tampa Bay wealth manager

Jogger killed by driver on Bayshore identified as Tampa wealth manager

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The jogger who died when he was struck by a truck on Bayshore Boulevard was identified Friday as Tampa wealth manager George Gage, according to WFLA sources.

Gage was fatally struck around 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection near Bayshore Boulevard and West Julia Street.

According to police, 31-year-old Benjamin Ehas was heading north in a pool service truck when he left the roadway and hit Gage, who was running on the sidewalk.

The impact flung Gage’s body over the balustrade and into Hillsborough Bay. Police said two Good Samaritans stopped to jump into the water and help rescue him before paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Tampa police said Ehas had a BAC of .234. He has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

