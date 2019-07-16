Tampa job fair seeking Census takers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The CDC of Tampa is hosting a job fair in Tampa Tuesday morning to work as part of the Census Bureau.

The event is taking place at the Chloe E. Coney Urban Enterprise Center located on Hillsborough Avenue from 10 A.M. till 2 P.M.

Positions include Recruiting Assistants, Clerks, Office Operations, Supervisors and Census Takers. Pay ranges will vary based on the position and location but fall between $13.50 – $24.00 hourly.

Many of these positions require you to be able to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.

You must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen and have a valid email address. You are asked to bring your resume and dress to impress.

For more information call 813-231-4362 extension 3000.