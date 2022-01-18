Job fair at Amalie Arena aims to help Tampa Bay veterans

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of companies will be at a job fair for servicemen and women and their spouses at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Thursday.

The event, sponsored by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Job openings include entry level and senior management positions. More than 30 businesses will be in attendance, representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics.

DAV will also provide those in attendance with career counseling, resume assistance and networking opportunities.

To register and find more information, go to jobs.dav.org.