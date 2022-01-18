Job fair at Amalie Arena aims to help Tampa Bay veterans

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of companies will be at a job fair for servicemen and women and their spouses at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Thursday.

The event, sponsored by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Job openings include entry level and senior management positions. More than 30 businesses will be in attendance, representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics.

DAV will also provide those in attendance with career counseling, resume assistance and networking opportunities.

To register and find more information, go to jobs.dav.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss