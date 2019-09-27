Jingle Ball 2019 lineup announced

TAMPA (WFLA) – The star-studded lineup for the annual 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One concert was announced Friday.
The lineup for the Sunday, Dec. 1 at Amalie Arena will include stars such as Sam Smith and Lizzo.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Sam Smith
- Lizzo
- Normani
- French Montana
- Why Don’t We
- Aj Mitchell
- Max
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct.11 at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster. A ticket presale will be available for Capital One cardholders beginning Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct 9 at 10 a.m.
This year, the official charity for the Jingle Ball is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, with $1 of every ticket sold to be donated to the nonprofit.
