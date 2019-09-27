Jingle Ball 2019 lineup announced

LIVE NOW /
Sam Smith performs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 29, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The star-studded lineup for the annual 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One concert was announced Friday.

The lineup for the Sunday, Dec. 1 at Amalie Arena will include stars such as Sam Smith and Lizzo.

This year’s lineup includes:

  • Sam Smith
  • Lizzo
  • Normani
  • French Montana
  • Why Don’t We
  • Aj Mitchell
  • Max

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct.11 at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster. A ticket presale will be available for Capital One cardholders beginning Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct 9 at 10 a.m.

This year, the official charity for the Jingle Ball is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, with $1 of every ticket sold to be donated to the nonprofit.

