Jill Biden to campaign in Tampa on Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jill Biden is visiting Tampa this weekend in hopes of helping her husband get elected.
The Biden campaign announced, Jill will travel to Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa on Sunday to encourage Floridians to vote on the final weekend of early voting.
A time and location for Sunday’s event has yet to be announced.
MORE TOP STORIES
- UF Health involved in clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment
- 10-foot python found under hood of Mustang in South Florida
- Trump supporters sprayed with fire truck water at MAGA rally due to heat
- ‘I just want my baby back’ says mother of 17-year-old crash victim after suspected drunk driver released on bond
- Voting rights group holds bus tour in Tampa while presidential candidates hold rallies