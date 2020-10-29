Jill Biden to campaign in Tampa on Sunday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TAMPA (WFLA) –  Jill Biden is visiting Tampa this weekend in hopes of helping her husband get elected.

The Biden campaign announced, Jill will travel to Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa on Sunday to encourage Floridians to vote on the final weekend of early voting. 

A time and location for Sunday’s event has yet to be announced.

