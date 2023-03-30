TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport after it lost part of its wing in the air.

Officials at Tampa International Airport said a Cessna Citation was at 27,000 feet near St. Petersburg when the pilot lost the left winglet and part of the wing.

Airport officials said the jet had departed from Arkansas.

Eagle 8 was flying by when it managed to capture footage of the jet’s landing.

The pilot was the only one on board and landed safely.

When the jet stopped, emergency services responded to the plane.