Jesuit High School packs Thanksgiving meals for hundreds

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Volunteers at Jesuit High School spent Sunday morning helping fill Thanksgiving meal boxes to feed more than 270 families in the Tampa Bay area.

This is an annual event the local high school has been doing for more than 10 years, and this year they are serving a record number of families.

“Every year we are trying to get better and better, collecting more money so we can serve more families,” added Andy Wood, Jesuit High School Community Service Director.

Hundreds of students, faculty, alum, and families of the Jesuit community filled the boxes with every item needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal.

Senior, Alonso Parker is packing boxes for his fourth year and says he is thankful they help more families every year.

“I hope it continues to grow. I hope it impacts people,” said Parker.

The boxes will be delivered to seven local Boys and Girls Clubs, families with the migrant education program, and families at Alexander Elementary School.

