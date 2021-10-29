Jessie James Decker to open ‘Kittenish’ store in Hyde Park Village

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hyde Park Village announced this week that “Kittenish,” a store by Jessie James Decker will open this fall.

Kittenish is a women’s clothing store founded by the singer/songwriter, television personality, mother and entrepreneur. It will open Nov. 6.

“It takes a very special place to win over my heart and Tampa has done just that! It’s such a lively city, filled with a fun, flirty energy, making it a perfect third home for Kittenish,” said Decker. “The very first time I visited Hyde Park Village I just knew this is where we belong. So here we come kittens; get ready for exciting new fashion and of course lots more fun!”

The Hyde Park location is the store’s third brick-and-mortar store and the first in Florida.

Decker’s Kittenish began in Nashville and really took off in 2019. According to a press release, it’s known for its “Instagram-worthy design and easy-to-wear styles, features women’s clothing, accessories, swimwear and more.”

A line designed by Decker’s mother, Karen x Kittenish, was just released and “speaks to women of all ages.”

The grand opening in Hyde Park Village will take place Nov. 7 and will include a meet-and-greet with Decker from noon until 2 p.m., pop-up vendors and more.