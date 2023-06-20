TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his live standup comedy show to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.

The comedian will take the stage at the Hard Rock Event Center on Sept. 28, 2023, according to a release from the venue.

Tickets start at $179 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Seminole Hard Rock is also offering presale tickets starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. More information will be made available through their social media pages.

Seinfeld began his career as a standup comedian in the early 1980s. He rocketed to stardom when he created the hit sitcom ‘Seinfeld’ alongside Larry David in 1989. The show racked up several Emmy and Golden Globe awards during its nine-season run.

His more recent projects include the web series, ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’, and Netflix’s ‘Jerry Before Seinfeld’ and ’23 Hours to Kill.’ Seinfeld has written and starred in films such as ‘Comedian’ and ‘Bee Movie.’