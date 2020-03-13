Jeffrey Vinik to pay employees’ wages through the end of March

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik has announced the Vinik Sports Group will pay part-time employees previously scheduled to work games and events through the end of March.

This includes seven regular-season hockey games, six NCAA tournament games, and other events at Yuengling Center and AMALIE Arena.

The Vinik Sports Group is also launching VSG Cares to provide assistance for full and part-time employees with immediate needs created by temporary financial hardships due to an emergency. VSG Cares grants will aid employees and their dependents with housing, utilities, food, transportation, and other essential family needs.

