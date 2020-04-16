Jefferson High School teacher arrested for relationship with 14-year-old student

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Daniel Gonzalez (Tampa Police)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Jefferson High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for being involved in a romantic relationship with a student.

According to Tampa Police, Daniel Gonzalez, 35, first met the 14-year-old victim at the beginning of the school year.

The victim’s parents noticed a change in her behavior. Her mother went through her phone activity and found text messages with Gonzalez.

The victim told her mother about her romantic relationship with him.

Tampa Police were notified on Wednesday and immediately began an investigation.

During an interview, Gonzalez admitted to having romantic feelings for the victim and kissing her on one occassion.

Gonzalez told police he knew the relationship was wrong, acknowledged her age and his position over her as a teacher.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with an authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, a felony charge.

He was taken to the Orient Road Jail.

