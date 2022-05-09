TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will be making a stop in Tampa this October, according to a release from Amalie Arena.

Harlow will perform at the arena on Oct. 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. as part of the “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour.”

Harlow will be joined by the City Girls, Yung Miami and JT, who will also be performing on the tour.

Tickets for the performance go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. The tickets will be available $35.75, $45.75, $65.75 and $75.75, but the prices do not include facility fees and service charges.

Concertgoers can get advanced parking passes at ParkWhiz.com.