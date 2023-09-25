PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — At the railroad crossing at Jim Lefler Circle and U.S. 92, where six people were killed in a weekend crash, some are calling for a crossing gate to be installed.

Jennifer Cantu is the aunt of Guillermo Gama, who survived the crash. She said the crossing needs safety measures.

“There is a stop sign there,” Cantu said. “We’ve gone to that place plenty of times. There is always different events, quinceañeras, weddings, going on there.”

There was another fatal crash involving a truck and a train at the same crossing in 2021.

Mayra Martinez manages a property across the street. She remembers the crash in 2021 and said she has seen other issues at the crossing.

“One thing it is, you can’t see when a train is always going by,” Martinez said.

However, she said the main problem is people coming out of a venue on the other side of the tracks and not looking for passing trains when they leave.

“This is something that they need to have more, basically more caution, because with people over there partying, they may be over there drinking, they may be having fun and they are not going to be cautious, and they are not going to see a fast train coming,” Martinez said.

Brent Miller works not far away at a business. There is no crossing gate to get onto that property, and Miller said he’s seen several near-misses.

“With this crossing, one day I seen a guy pull across and he almost got hit,” Miller said. “He was scared, so I guess he stopped and there was like a Highway Patrol on the other side of the road and he pulled up by him and he was really shaken up. Then I have seen my wife almost get creamed there and having her radio up and pulling across, you know, and didn’t see it and I don’t even know how it missed her.”

His brother, Phillip Miller, said they warn people constantly to be on the lookout for trains.

“Everybody that we tell that come here, when we are giving them directions, we tell them stop and make sure to look at the track,” he said. “I don’t know why they don’t have railroad crossing bars up at every section like this. It’s very dangerous.”

Rail safety expert Michael Calanan said the rail lines are not required to have gates at private crossings.

“This is a privately maintained road,” Calanan said. “It’s basically a road up to a couple of houses there, like a driveway. It’s not a public throughfare and they are not obligated to maintain it or put crossings.”

He said the accidents take a physchologial toll on the crews working on board the trains.

“The engineer sitting up in the cab of the locomotive is basically helpless, except for sounding the horn and activating the emergency braking system,” Calanan said. “He gets a front row seat to watch somebody die.”