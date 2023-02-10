The concept of a DUI. Law hammer, alcohol and car keys on wooden table, dark background

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:56 p.m. Thursday night, a Tampa police officer spotted a car speeding, swerving through different lanes, and hitting a curb.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered that the driver, Deputy Attila Tapolyai, was apparently under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.

After being detained, the 29-year-old deputy took a breathalyzer test and had a breath-alcohol content level of 0.177, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s over double the legal limit of 0.08.

“It’s upsetting that one of our own deputies made the poor decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “He endangered his life, the lives of others, and betrayed the oath he made to serve and protect. He’ll now face the consequences of his decision.”

The sheriff’s office said Tapolyai has been with them for five years and worked as a member of the Patrol Services.

He is now on administrative leave without pay as the internal affairs investigation is underway.