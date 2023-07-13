TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Seniors across the Tampa Bay area are grappling with the rising cost of living and property insurance rates.

Greg Trigg is the top chef at Konan’s BBQ in West Tampa. He’s glad the job is a labor of love, because retiring isn’t an option.

“I live on a fixed income with social security,” Trigg said. “I had to find some other source of income, so I came back to cooking.”

The steep cost of living is putting a squeeze on his paycheck.

“My income is just over $1000,” Trigg said. “What am I going to do about lights? It’s rough for seniors. It’s really rough for seniors.”

Trigg shares a two-bedroom apartment with his brother to make ends meet. A large portion of his salary goes towards helping his relatives share the cost of their family home to manage the soaring cost of home insurance.

It’s just the latest chapter of Florida’s housing crisis, since premiums are expected to climb even higher.

“It’s good to do everything upfront, especially because insurance companies are going to increase the premiums,” said Veronica Flores, a sales manager at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group.

Flores recommends home buyers get an insurance quote early in the process because a high premium could disqualify you from securing the loan.

“You don’t want to be in the middle of the process and be surprised that the insurance might be $4,000 or $5,000,” Flores said.

It’s a conversation Greg Trigg is following closely. His sights are still set on finding an affordable home, but with the current climate of the housing market, he’s staying patient in the meantime.

“I wish I had my own place,” Trigg said. “Right now, my situation doesn’t allow it, but I’m thankful for what I got.”