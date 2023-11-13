TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s officially Christmas at Busch Gardens in Tampa. The annual park-wide Christmas Town decorations are up and it features a new 40-foot-tall Christmas tree and a 32-foot-tall Christmas tree.

There is plenty for you and your families to see and do over the 58-day holiday take-over.

Experiences include the award-winning Christmas on Ice show, visiting Santa at the North Pole, and listening to storytime with Mrs. Claus.

All of the holiday festivities come with your regular admission ticket or park pass.

“This is where our sugar plum fairy will meet and greet with guests,” Communications Director Viktor Tuparov said while standing the ‘The Land of the Sweets.’ “We have a couple of other princesses that will do meet and greet with guests throughout the park including our poinsettia princess and our ice princess as well.”

These are all-day experiences you can have from Nov. 13 to Jan. 7. The park opens at 10 a.m. every day.