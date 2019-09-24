It’s National Voter Registration Day! Here’s where you can register in Hillsborough County

close up of campaign voting flag pins on white

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you registered to vote? Why not do it today?

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and Hillsborough County is celebrating by holding a special event to get people registered.

The county is holding a registration drive at Steinbrenner High School’s cafeteria on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

“We hold voter registration drives at the high schools twice a year, but Steinbrenner High School reached out to us with a specific request to help them celebrate National Voter Registration Day next week,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. “They obviously didn’t know it’s my birthday that day, but I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that, too!”

Steinbrenner High School is located at 5575 West Lutz Lake Fern Road in Lutz.

