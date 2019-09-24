It’s National Voter Registration Day! Here’s where you can register in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GETTY PREMIUM

close up of campaign voting flag pins on white

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you registered to vote? Why not do it today?

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and Hillsborough County is celebrating by holding a special event to get people registered.

The county is holding a registration drive at Steinbrenner High School’s cafeteria on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

“We hold voter registration drives at the high schools twice a year, but Steinbrenner High School reached out to us with a specific request to help them celebrate National Voter Registration Day next week,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. “They obviously didn’t know it’s my birthday that day, but I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that, too!”

Steinbrenner High School is located at 5575 West Lutz Lake Fern Road in Lutz.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss