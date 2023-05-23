TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monster Jam is roaring into Tampa Bay with two summer events this August and unforgettable experiences for the whole family.

World-class athletes will hit the dirt tracks at Amalie Arena on Saturday, August 19.

To mark the first event since 2019, the new 2023 debut truck ThunderROARus will be unleashed for the first time.

The day will begin with a Monster Jam Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon, where fans can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures, and enjoy family-friendly activities including the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, temporary tattoo station and a chance to take a picture with the Series trophy.

Pit passes are $20 each.

The event times are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will feature the 12,000-pound monster trucks that will compete in freestyle, skill, and racing competitions at top speeds. Eight athletes will battle for the event championship.

Truck lineup:

Grave Digger driven by Weston Anderson

Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Jamie Sullivan

El Toro Loco driven by Elvis Lainez

ThunderROARus driven by Tony Ochs

Megalodon driven by Mikayla Tulachka

Just Get R Done driven by Brandon Tulachka

Wildside driven by Zack Garner

Overboard driven by Jamey Garner

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or by visiting the venue’s Box Office.