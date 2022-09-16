TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A music teacher in Brandon was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexually battering one of his students over several months.

According to deputies, the victim was a 15-year-old boy took guitar lessons from Jason Troche, 34, of Riverview at Music Showcase on Oakfield Drive.

The victim first began his lessons in March 2022, but from June 2022 to September 2022, Troche began sexually battering the student during their sessions, the sheriff’s office said.

“Anyone who has trust place in them from a parent to teach a child and that person takes advantage of that child, it’s disgusting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Troche also allegedly sent inappropriate messages to the student as well, according to a release.

The 34-year-old confessed that he had sexual contact with the victim while knowing that he was underage.

“We’re not done with this case. We continue to investigate and ask if there are any more victims of this music teacher, please reach out to us,” Chronister said. “Let us seek justice for you, and get you the help and care you will need.”

Troche was charged with seven counts of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, transmission of harmful material to minor.

If you know of any other victims, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.