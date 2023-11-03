TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Ybor City businesses are getting ready for the first weekend since a deadly mass shooting that left two people dead and 16 others injured.

Vick Sheeran of Nicahabana Cigars said he saw a decrease in people stopping by to purchase cigars.

“They hear about Ybor City shootings, and they think ‘Oh, I don’t want to be there,” Sheeran said.

Sheeran believes the incident has discouraged customers from coming to the area, but he’s hopeful things will return to normal.

“We’re trying to do the right thing, you know, Ybor City is tradition, a lot of culture,” he said.

Employees at Chillum’s Glass Gallery and Hemp Dispensary also noticed a difference on 7th Avenue this week.

“It’s been slow, we don’t get as much foot traffic,” said Olivia Rivera.

Rivera said this weekend will determine how big of an impact last weekend’s tragedy will have on businesses.

“We had a couple more people Monday through Wednesday, but I was here yesterday, I’ll be here tomorrow, doubtful,” she said.