‘It’s about protecting others’: Hillsborough superintendent expresses importance of following COVID-19 guidelines after recent exposure

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough Schools TV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After months of talking about COVID-19 on a daily basis, the superintendent of the Hillsborough County School District is feeling the effects first-hand.

Addison Davis sent a tweet Sunday saying he was exposed to someone who has the virus.

He said he has tested negative twice and will quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.

“For me following the guidelines, it’s about protecting others,” Davis said Monday during a virtual meeting.

News Channel 8 turned to Rob Kriete, the president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

“We appreciate that he’s following the protocols and modeling how he should do this like all of our teachers and community,” Kriete said.

After hearing from parents and teachers wondering if teachers and other staff members get the same treatment as the district’s top leader, News Channel 8’s Ryan Hughes asked Kriete.

He said a teacher within six feet of someone who has been infected for more than 15 minutes would need to quarantine.

“When we quarantine a teacher, that teacher will deliver lessons remotely. And a substitute teacher would physically be in the room with brick and mortar students when the teacher is delivering the lessons virtually,” Kriete said.

The district keeps track of positive cases among students and staff, but not those in quarantine.

“My girlfriend is a teacher in Pasco County, so I think it’s important for them to quarantine,” said Alex Licznerski.

